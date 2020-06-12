Antonio Brown’s Attorney Releases Statement On His Football Future

Back in January, Antonio Brown made headlines for an incident with a moving company in Hollywood, Florida. On Friday, his attorney provided an update on that case.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown’s involvement in the alleged battery incident. TMZ reported that Brown refused to pay the moving company $4,000 for its services. He then allegedly threw a rock at the moving truck.

Brown’s attorney, Carson Hancock, said the case would have been disposed much earlier if there wasn’t a pandemic plaguing the country. In his latest statement, Hancock said his client pled no contest to reduced charges and received a withhold of adjudication.

Hancock also provided an update on Brown’s playing career. It sounds like the former All-Pro wideout wants to make a return to the NFL as soon as possible.

“With this matter now resolved and behind him, Mr. Brown looks forward to continuing his cooperation with the NFL and resuming his phenomenal professional career,” Hancock said. “He has achieved so much throughout his life from both a personal and professional standpoint, and will continue to do so.”

Check out the full statement from Hancock here:

Statement from Antonio Brown’s attorney, Carson Hancock, on the resolution of the free-agent receiver's felony burglary and assault/battery case. Brown’s status with the NFL remains under review. pic.twitter.com/q36RnHWirz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 12, 2020

Brown nearly missed the entire 2019 season due to several off-field incidents.

When he’s on the field, Brown might be the best wide receiver in the league. The issue is he’s not currently a reliable option for any team, and that includes Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Even if Brown wants to return to the NFL immediately, there is a chance he’ll be suspended for his actions off the field. But first, the league must finish its investigation.