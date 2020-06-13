Back in January, Antonio Brown was arrested after an incident with a moving driver in Florida. Months later, and we have resolution in the case.

According to the report, Brown threw a rock at the moving truck during a dispute. He went on to allegedly strike the driver, as the two sides couldn’t agree on the price that the NFL star would pay. The incident capped a tumultuous year, in which Brown had short stints with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, only to find himself out of the league after being accused to rape by a former Central Michigan classmate and personal trainer.

Brown intends to return to football, after missing all but one game in 2019. His attorney said as much on Friday, after the decision was rendered. Brown has also teased signing with a fourth NFL franchise, though it is unclear which team that may be.

Antonio Brown pleaded no contest to the charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He faces two years of probation, ongoing evaluation, and 100 hours of community service. He also has to stay away from the driver.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will serve two years of probation, attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo a psychological exam as part of a plea deal relating to a January incident at his Hollywood home. https://t.co/15KjSwUjXE — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 12, 2020

Brown believes this will open the door for him to sign with a team, and with his impressive talent. Whether that winds up being the case is still up in the air, as the concerns around Brown are significant.

From the Miami Herald:

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will serve two years of probation, attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo a psychological exam as part of a plea deal relating to a January incident at Brown’s Hollywood home involving a moving company truck driver. […] The order issued by Broward Judge Edward Merrigan Jr. also requires Brown to complete 100 hours of community service and restrict his travel to within the United States for work purposes. Merrigan withheld adjudication, meaning Brown will not be convicted of a crime.

Outside of the significant off-field issues that Brown faces, he’s one of the best wide receivers in recent NFL history. We’ll see if a team thinks he’s worth the risk entering the summer.

[Miami Herald]