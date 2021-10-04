Antonio Brown Had Surprising Admission Following Sunday’s Win

It’s no secret Antonio Brown’s brief stint with the New England Patriots came to an abrupt end in 2019.

Brown played in just one game for the Patriots early during the 2019 season. A week later, New England released the former superstar because of the legal troubles he was facing. Brown then spiraled out of control in the ensuing months. He called out Robert Kraft and faced more legal trouble, as well.

Fast forward to Sunday, Brown took to social media and released a pregame hype video. In the video, he essentially trolled the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick.

In a surprising twist, Brown then complimented Belichick and the Patriots following the Bucs’ 19-17 victory over New England on Sunday night.

“Bill Belichick one of the best coaches,” Brown said, via NESN.com. “Preparing the players, on the field, off the field — discipline. I remember walking these same hallways to walk around the building to go to practice.

“It was amazing being a player, playing with him, just to see the preparation and the details that he go over to make sure his team prepared. And being able to talk to him after the game was an honor.”

Talk about a whirlwind.

Perhaps Antonio Brown has changed his tune regarding the New England Patriots and the higher-ups involved in the organization, like Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick. Or maybe the star wideout was just feeling good after a big win.

Regardless, Brown clearly doesn’t have much hate for the Patriots anymore. Winning – both on and off the field – cures everything.