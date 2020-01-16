Antonio Brown Has Sent A Message To Odell Beckham Jr.

This Thursday kicked off in the first way possible for Odell Beckham, as the New Orleans Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest. It all stems from Monday night’s national title game between Clemson and LSU.

Video emerged that shows Beckham slapping an officer on his backside. Obviously that didn’t sit well the NOPD.

The Cleveland Browns quickly released a statement on this matter, saying “We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter.”

As you’d expect, the fact that an arrest warrant has been issued for Beckham has gained many people’s attention. Even former All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown chimed in on the situation.

Brown went on Twitter to share the following message:

“Free us and bless us we are the chosen ones! Praying for 13.”

He deleted the tweet shortly after, but it’s pretty clear that he was talking about Beckham.

It appears that Brown deleted the post because of a spelling mistake.

This afternoon has been quite eventful for Brown. His NFL agent, Drew Rosenhaus, conditionally terminated his relationship with Brown until he seeks counsel.

Considering how active Brown is on social media, it’ll be worth monitoring his next move after this latest report involving Rosenhaus.

In the meantime though, the biggest story in the NFL revolves around Beckham.