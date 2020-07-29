Antonio Brown Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

On Tuesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith posted a cryptic message regarding free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown posted a video to social media of a highlight showing a touchdown he scored during his time with the New England Patriots. Smith quote tweeted it with the message “Coming soon!”

Rumors have linked Brown to the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens this offseason. Smith’s comments only added to the hype and had fans wondering if he was close to a return.

Brown did his best to keep the rumors flowing with another post on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself in his Patriots uniform and added the caption: “possibilities.”

Check it out.

Brown last stepped on the field with the Patriots early in the 2019 season. He racked up four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown during his lone trip to the gridiron.

He showed immediate chemistry with new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Despite a weird offseason in 2019, Brown showed he’s still one of the best in the world.

After playing just once during the 2019 season, though, NFL teams might not know what they’re getting in Brown if they sign him. He’s posted plenty of workout videos to his social media pages so he clearly wants to play.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if a team gives him a chance.