There’s no doubt about it, the most polarizing free agent this NFL offseason will be Tom Brady. Despite all his success with the New England Patriots over the past two decades, it’s possible that he’ll leave for another franchise.

Brady had a rough year under center for the Patriots, but it could be argued that his lack of production is a direct result of not having enough weapons around him.

It’s too early to know where he might sign in free agency, but the Los Angeles Chargers have become a popular landing destination based off many analysts’ predictions.

Well, it appears that former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates would like to see Brady play in Los Angeles. He spoke to TMZ Sports about the recent buzz surrounding the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“Who knows? If he comes here, I’m going to be a big fan,” Gates told TMZ Sports. “I heard that he might come out here and bless us with his presence, so it’d be a great sight to see.”

Gates also said that he’d be one of Brady’s biggest supporters if he signs with the Chargers.

Here’s the full conversation between Gates and TMZ:

Similar to Brady, Gates should also make the Hall of Fame once he’s eligible. Over the course of his career with the Chargers, he totaled 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns.

The Chargers could use a little firepower to increase its popularity in Los Angeles, and there’s probably no better way to do that than to sign one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL.

Do you think Brady will play for the Chargers next season?