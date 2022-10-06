Bailey Zappe Gains Responsibility: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots takes the field during warmups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is quickly rising up the depth chart.

On Thursday, the Patriots placed veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer on injured reserve. He suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

With Hoyer on injured reserve, Zappe has been promoted to the primary backup in New England.

Zappe could end up being the starting quarterback for the Patriots this Sunday. That is, of course, is Mac Jones misses the game.

Just the thought of Zappe starting against the Detroit Lions this weekend has NFL fans going crazy.

"So the Brian Hoyer era lasted all of 2 snaps," one fan tweeted. "Now this is Zappening."

Another fan said, "Bailey Zappe is gonna make generational money with his first career start being against the Lions."

"Bummer," a third fan wrote. "Ok, kid - let's do this."

Zappe completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 99 yards with a touchdown last Sunday. It was a sharp performance for the rookie from Western Kentucky.

When asked about potentially starting in Week 5, Zappe revealed his mindset going into the weekend.

“Really, I’m just treating it like every other week. I’m preparing ever day like I have the last three or four weeks,” Zappe said, via the Boston Herald. “I’m going to continue to work with my teammates, work with my coaches, and continue to watch film, get into the game plan, and get ready for whatever role it is for me on Sunday.”

The Patriots should have an update on their quarterback situation within the next 24 hours.