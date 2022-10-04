Bailey Zappe Reveals His Mindset After Making NFL Debut

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe had to play meaningful snaps for the New England Patriots in Week 4. Despite coming off the bench, the Western Kentucky product had a solid performance.

Zappe completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 99 yards with a touchdown. He needed to lead New England's offense because Brian Hoyer went down with a head injury.

If Mac Jones doesn't return from his ankle injury this Sunday, the Patriots may need to start Zappe.

When asked about potentially receiving his first NFL start, Zappe revealed his mindset for this week.

“Really, I’m just treating it like every other week. I’m preparing ever day like I have the last three or four weeks,” Zappe said, via the Boston Herald. “I’m going to continue to work with my teammates, work with my coaches, and continue to watch film, get into the game plan, and get ready for whatever role it is for me on Sunday.”

That's the perfect response for a quarterback on the Patriots.

Zappe had a record-breaking season at Western Kentucky in 2021, throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns.

The Patriots confused a lot of people when they selected Zappe in the fourth round of this year's draft. It turns out that ended up being a smart move.