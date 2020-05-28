Baltimore Sun’s Robert Kraft Headline Is Going Viral

In 2019, the story of the year in sports – for at least a few weeks – belonged to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft was named in an alleged sex scandal at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, Florida. He and other men were alleged to have paid for sexual services at the spa.

Not much has come from the investigation since the story first broke. However, the internet has not forgotten Kraft’s alleged involvement and the alleged details of the case.

On Thursday afternoon, the Baltimore Sun seized the opportunity to remind the public of the investigation. The Sun used the headline: “Robert Kraft sees a happy ending for the NFL.”

Check it out.

Robert Kraft sees a happy ending for the NFL https://t.co/Ol982i9YZA — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 28, 2020

Kraft made an appearance on Fox News’ show “Hannity” earlier this week to talk about the start of the 2020 season.

The Patriots owner suggested the season will start on time, which is in line with what the NFL has said over the past few weeks.

“We’re preparing to hopefully play football this fall…We’re working hand in hand with our union,” Kraft said. “We believe we’re developing protocols that will allow us in a safe way, looking out first for our players and our personnel and then, of course, the fans.”

Kraft and the rest of the Patriots organization will have to get used to life without Tom Brady on the field, starting in 2020.