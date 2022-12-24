Bengals Player Has Telling Reaction To 'Dirty' Mac Jones Play

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is being accused of taking a cheap shot on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

During the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Patriots game on Saturday afternoon, Jones took out Apple's legs while he wasn't looking. This collision happened away from the actual play.

Following the Bengals' win over the Patriots, Apple was asked if he noticed Jones' questionable tackle. His response was very interesting.

“Of course I did. He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Clearly, Apple thinks it was a dirty play from Jones. Nonetheless, the Bengals managed to get the last laugh.

"Yeah, well, they’re going home now," Apple added.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Jones has been accused of committing a dirty play. Earlier this season, he kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin.

Jones has not yet commented on this "dirty" play.