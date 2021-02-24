Betting Odds Released For Patriots Week 1 Starting QB

For the second year in a row, the identity of the New England Patriots‘ Week 1 starting quarterback will be a mystery throughout the offseason.

Last year’s starter, Cam Newton, is not expected back in New England after failing to impress on his one-year deal with the team. But that doesn’t mean that either of the remaining quarterbacks on the roster, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, are locks for the job.

According to SportsBetting.com via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, there are a few quarterbacks with better odds to start in Week 1. And neither of them are even on the Patriots’ roster yet.

The top odds go to Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota at 5/2. Getting the second-best odds are Indianapolis Colts backup Jacoby Brissett at 7/2.

Stidham comes in at third with 4/1 odds. Cam Newton and the “Rookie Quarterback” field are tied for fourth-best odds at 5/1.

Here’s the full list of Patriots QB odds. We’ve got some gems in there. pic.twitter.com/e9irIL2P5u — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 24, 2021

Marcus Mariota having the top odds is the most interesting pick by far. He’s currently under contract with the Raiders for another year. But Las Vegas can cut him with virtually no hit to their salary cap.

The former No. 2 overall pick appeared in just one game for the Raiders last year. But he looked pretty good coming off the bench for an injured Derek carr, completing 60-percent of his passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in a Thursday Night Football game against the LA Chargers.

The Patriots could certainly do a lot worse than Marcus Mariota – especially if they can get him cheap.

Who do you think will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1?