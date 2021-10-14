Bill Belichick Reportedly Has 3 Rules For His Players

Bill Belichick has become well-known for running one of the tightest ships in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

However, one of the head coach’s former players revealed that the way the six-time champ runs things isn’t as stringent as many have thought.

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who played for the Patriots for just over a year from 2012 to 2013, shared that Belichick was the best coach he’d ever seen as keeping the team’s focus solely on football.

“He keeps the main thing, which is football, the main thing more than any other coach,” Talib said on “Slow News Day” with Kevin Clark, via Bobby Krivitsky.

Talib continued by detailing how some of the head coaches he played for insisted on implementing nonsensical rules that really don’t have much to do with playing football on Sunday. With Belichick, he only needed to follow three main rules.

Here’s what the former five-time Pro Bowler said he had to be mindful of when playing for the Patriots:

Be on time Don’t play around with the media Know your stuff

Talib shared that it never mattered what a player was wearing during walkthroughs or how they conducted themselves in the facility, so long as it was professional. Belichick never tried to crackdown on that aspect of running his team if his players followed those main three rules.

Whatever the Patriots head coach was doing worked masterfully for the better part of two decades. Belichick won six Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady and redefined what it meant to be successful in the NFL.

The Patriots have struggled over the last season and a half as they try to move into an era without the best quarterback of all time under center. It’s been tough sledding for the last year, but with Belichick at the helm, New England should be headed in the right direction.