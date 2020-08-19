Bill Belichick Addresses Idea Of Patriots “QB Platoon”

The 2020 season may be the toughest coaching challenge Bill Belichick has faced in 20 years. While he’s had success without Tom Brady before, the players in the QBs room have usually had far more experience in his system than the ones he has now.

This week, Belichick was asked to give his thoughts on the idea of a “QB platoon,” where he uses multiple QBs throughout the season, or even a game. In typical Bill Belichick fashion, he was vague on the matter, but didn’t dismiss it outright.

When asked if he feels it would be a benefit, Belichick said, “It might.” He explained that he’ll do whatever it takes to win and would consider it if it were viable.

“It might,” Belichick said. “I always say, I’ll do what I think is best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win. Whatever that is, I would certainly consider it.”

The three top candidates for the Patriots starting job are Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Cam has the most talent but the least experience in Belichick’s system. Hoyer has the most experience in the system but arguably the lowest ceiling of the three. Stidham is largely an unknown, but boasts a mix of talent and knowledge of the system.

Bill Belichick hasn’t had to make a hard decision at starting QB for a very long time. The decision he makes for 2020 could make or break the Patriots for the next few years.