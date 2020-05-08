Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots Options At Quarterback

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots – along with every other NFL team – received their schedule for the 2020 season.

New England boasts the most difficult schedule in the league, going off of last year’s records. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided to take his talents to the NFC earlier this offseason.

After losing the greatest quarterback of all time, the Patriots have a major question mark at the quarterback position. Or do they?

After the schedules were released, head coach Bill Belichick spoke with NFL Network about the team’s quarterbacks. Belichick made it clear that he’s comfortable with what the Patriots have in the QB room right now.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We feel like we have four good players there. We added Brian and J’Mar to Hoyer and Stidham. We added Hoyer and had Stidham from last year. We’d like to work with all those guys and see how it goes,” Belichick said.

The Patriots head coach didn’t shut down the possibility of adding another quarterback to the roster.

However, he made it very clear the team is comfortable with what they have right now. It looks like former Auburn star Jarret Stidham will get the first crack at the starting job.

Replacing Tom Brady is no easy task.