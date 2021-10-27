Bill Belichick Admits 1 Player Makes Him Feel “Old”

In just a few days, the New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC showdown.

Leading up to the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he’s feeling “old” thanks to one player in particular. The 69-year-old head coach isn’t young by most people’s standards, but he’s feeling particularly old because of Chargers rookie Asante Samuel Jr.

Why? Well, Belichick had the privilege of coaching Samuel’s father during his time with the New England Patriots. Now, he’ll be coaching against his former player’s son.

That’s enough to make anyone feel old.

Belichick on Asante Samuel Jr: "it makes me feel old." #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 27, 2021

Speaking of Asante Samuel, he had some harsh words for his former coach. He Belichick is “just another coach” until he can win without Tom Brady.

“He hasn’t shown that he is a great coach — to me — because he had the greatest player of all time,” Samuel said during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“Tom Brady has already shown that he can win wherever he goes,” he said. “Through adversity, through a pandemic, getting kicked off fields, barely having any practice, I didn’t expect him to win the Super Bowl and he won the Super Bowl. Now, what I’m saying is, anyone can coach Tom and win a Super Bowl. Now, [Belichick] will have to show — in my eyes — in order to be great in my opinion, you have to show you can do that without that person.”

Belchick will try to win without Brady this weekend against the Chargers.