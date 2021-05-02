Bill Belichick Announced Major Patriots News After NFL Draft

The New England Patriots had a successful 2021 NFL Draft. The AFC East franchise was able to select the quarterback it wanted – Alabama’s Mac Jones – at No. 15 overall. Over the course of the next two days, the franchise added several more potential impact players.

Following the draft, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced some big news.

The 2021 NFL Draft was the final draft for legendary franchise researcher Ernie Adams.

Adams, one of the most beloved members of the Patriots franchise, might not be retiring completely. However, the 2021 NFL Draft was the final draft he will be a part of for the New England franchise.

“He’s literally been involved in every single aspect of the football program at every level,” Belichick said of Adams.

Bill Belichick said this was Ernie Adams’s last draft but stopped short of saying Adams is retiring. “He's literally been involved in every single aspect of the football program at every level,” said Belichick. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) May 1, 2021

NFL.com had more on Adams:

A former offensive assistant coach dating back to 1975, Adams has been a longtime Belichick confidant, including the stint with the Cleveland Browns. Adams joined the Pats in his research director role in 2000, the same year Belichick arrived and been part of all six Super Bowl wins. Adams famously was the man who recognized a goal-line play the Seattle Seahawks liked to run ahead of Super Bowl XLIX. The Pats prepared for the play during the week, which ultimately led to undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler making the game-winning interception.

Adams will certainly leave a big hole to fill when it comes to the Patriots’ drafting strategy.