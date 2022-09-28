Bill Belichick Announces Starting Quarterback If Mac Jones Doesn't Play

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a severe high-ankle sprain during this past Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He was seen leaving the field in a noticeable amount of pain.

It has been reported that Jones could miss multiple games because of his ankle injury. Nonetheless, the Patriots have not yet ruled him out for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

During this Wednesday's press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided an update on his quarterback situation.

Belichick told reporters that Brian Hoyer would be the starting quarterback for the Patriots if Jones can't play.

Jones, meanwhile, has stated multiple times that he's taking a day-by-day approach to his recovery.

"I'm just going to take it day by day, get my treatment and do what I do. Just see how I feel," Jones said, via ESPN. "If you have any more of those type questions, talk to Coach [Bill] Belichick. I think he likes those questions."

September hasn't been too kind to Jones, that's for sure. In three games, the Alabama product has 786 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Patriots will have to make a decision on Jones' Week 4 status in the coming days.