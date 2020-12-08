Bill Belichick Appears To Have Given Cam Newton A Mandate

Cam Newton does a weekly interview on The Greg Hill Show after every New England Patriots game.

The interviews have become must-listens for Patriots fans. Newton’s personality is on full display and he’s typically pretty talkative.

Newton might be shutting down in some areas moving forward, though, thanks to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots quarterback was asked on Tuesday morning about Julian Edelman. New England’s star wide receiver has been out for a while. The interview hosts wanted to know how Edelman is doing and when he could possibly be back.

Newton has discussed Edelman’s status before, but he won’t this time. It appears that Belichick has given him a mandate to not talk about any teammate injuries.

“I have been summoned not to talk about things I can’t control,” Newton told The Greg Hill Show.

Who told you that, Cam?

“Let’s just say, if you know, you know,” Newton said back.

Q on @TheGregHillShow: How has Julian Edelman looked? Cam Newton: "I have been summoned not to talk about things I can't control." Q: Who said that? Newton: "Let's just say, if you know, you know." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 8, 2020

That’s a pretty great response by the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

New England is now 6-6 on the season following Sunday’s win over the Chargers. The Patriots are set to play the Rams on Thursday night.