Bill Belichick Was Asked Today If Cam Newton Is The Starting QB

Cam Newton will be the Week 1 starting quarterback for the New England Patriots this year–even if Bill Belichick won’t admit so publicly.

Last week, it was reported that Newton had beaten out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer to become New England’s QB1. This shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone, but Belichick still refused to confirm the news when asked about it by reporters.

“We’re not naming any starters at any positions,” Belichick said on Friday morning. “Any conversations that I have with the team will stay between me and the team. Sorry I’ll have to bypass that one.”

This afternoon, it was more of the same from Belichick during a radio appearance. The longtime head coach is not revealing anything lineup-related, no matter how many times he is asked.

Bill Belichick on if Cam Newton is the starting QB: "We haven't announced any starting lineup or anything like that so I'll just leave it at that" Is it just a formality? BB: "I'm not announcing a starting lineup at any position so that includes this one and every other one." — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) September 7, 2020

Again, while Belichick won’t say it, Newton will be in the starting lineup against the Dolphins to begin the season.

By all accounts, the 2015 NFL MVP is fitting in quite well with his new teammates and head coach.

“I think every type of stereotype I had about Bill Belichick changed the day I talked to him,” Newton said earlier today.

The Patriots and Dolphins will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.