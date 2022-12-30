Bill Belichick Asked If Mac Jones Is Dirty Player

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked an unusual question about Mac Jones this Friday.

A reporter asked Belichick if he believes Jones is a "dirty player." The second-year quarterback was recently accused of taking a cheap shot on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

Oddly enough, Belichick refused to reveal his stance on this topic.

“I’m not going to sit up here and comment about — we could go through the rest of our roster and ask the same questions,” Belichick replied. “I’m not going to get into any of that.”

Belichick was then asked why he wouldn't share his opinion on Jones. This led to a response that we've all heard a thousand times.

“Right now my focus is on the Miami Dolphins. It’s not on some other game, some other play, some other year, what somebody else said or didn’t say. I don’t think about those things.”

It's highly unlikely Belichick ever shares his opinion on whether Jones is a dirty player.

Besides, Belichick is too busy getting ready for the Dolphins.