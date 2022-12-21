Bill Belichick Asked If "Plan" Is To Start Mac Jones This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems noncommittal about Mac Jones' status with the first-team offense.

During this Wednesday's press conference, Belichick was asked if he plans to stick with Jones at quarterback for this Saturday's game against the Bengals.

Belichick replied, "The plan is to try to beat Cincinnati."

Jones entered this season with high expectations, especially after having a strong rookie year. So far, the Alabama product has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns.

In last Sunday's loss to the Raiders, Jones completed just 41.9 percent of his passes for 112 yards. It was an underwhelming performance.

Belichick's response to that reporter's question is interesting to say the least.

Earlier this week, Patriots insider Tom Curran made some interesting comments about Jones' relationship with Belichick.

“What Mac is doing right now is really eroding Bill’s trust for him, I think,” Curran said, via Audacy. “Bill lives on a chain of command, respect for authority. That’s a cardinal rule for him. What Mac is doing now is eroding the trust that Mac won’t go up the backstairs, even symbolically. Because Robert Kraft can’t watch the gesticulations and histrionics on the field, and see what happened on 1st-and-goal from the 2 the other day, and not go to Mac at some point and say, ‘So what’s going on here?’ In that conversation, whether he says it or not, Bill Belichick will perceive that Mac is either showing up him, his decision or everything Bill is all about. That’s what Mac has set up with his histrionics and the notion that ‘we have to take more control of this offense.’ He’s making an enemy out of Bill Belichick.”

Jones and the Patriots have three regular-season games left to correct their offensive woes.