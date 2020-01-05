Bill Belichick Asked Sunday Morning About Tom Brady’s Future

For the first time in a decade, the AFC Divisional Round will be competed without the New England Patriots. As a result, just about all questions relating to the six-time Super Bowl champions will center around their future, and that of quarterback Tom Brady.

But if you’re looking for quick and easy answers, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won’t be the one to give them.

Speaking at a Sunday morning press conference, Belichick said he has no timeline on Brady’s future with the team. Per the head coach, Belichick would not give any clarifications about Brady’s future with or without the team.

Belichick also reportedly would not give any updates about his own future with the team.

Bill Belichick says he has no timeline on making a decision about Tom Brady’s future. He is adamantly deflecting any questions about Brady’s future, whether Brady will be his QB in 2020, his own coaching future, etc.. He notes once again that it’s only 12 hours after the game. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 5, 2020

The Patriots were upset at home last night by the Tennessee Titans, losing 20-13. Despite holding the Titans passing game to under 100 yards, running back Derrick Henry had 182 yards and a touchdown.

Belichick calls Brady an “iconic” part of the organization and notes “nobody has more respect for (Brady) than I do.” He explains this situation will require time and communication. His most elaborate response — and one that assuredly will not go unnoticed by key parties. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the Patriots offense was largely stagnant. Brady was held without a touchdown pass and only 209 passing yards.

Though the Patriots went 12-4 in the regular season, they went just 3-3 against teams that finished with winning records.

But this isn’t the first time Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have appeared to be done.

Have we truly seen the future Hall of Fame coach and quarterback on the same sideline for the final time?