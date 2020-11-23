Bill Belichick Has Blunt Comment On The Patriots’ Record

Some coaches look at their team’s record and make excuses for why it is the way it is — not Bill Belichick.

The Patriots fell to 4-6 on Sunday after a disappointing 27-20 loss to a struggling Texans team. There are plenty of reasons why New England has lost games this year: Cam Newton missing a start with COVID-19, significant injuries to the receiving corps and late-game missed opportunities, just to name a few.

Many analysts believe the Patriots are a better team than their record shows — Belichick doesn’t see it that way.

The long-time New England coach had this to say about the team’s record while making an appearance on OMF podcast Monday afternoon:

“Are we better than our record? Our record is our record.”

Bill Belichick on @OMFonWEEI: "Are we better than our record? Our record is our record." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 23, 2020

A 4-6 record marks the Patriots’ worst start in decades. After winning two games in a row coming into Sunday, they looked to be getting back on track. Unfortunately for New England fans though, a loss to Houston foiled their chances of returning to .500 football.

The loss came despite Newton playing his best game in a Patriots uniform so far. The former MVP threw for 365 yards and a touchdown, but the rest of his offense just couldn’t get it going. For a team that’s leaned heavily on power running this season, 86 total rushing yards just isn’t going to cut it.

Belichick and his struggling squad face a far tougher opponent next week when they take on the 6-4 Cardinals on Sunday.