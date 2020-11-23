The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Comment On The Patriots’ Record

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Some coaches look at their team’s record and make excuses for why it is the way it is — not Bill Belichick.

The Patriots fell to 4-6 on Sunday after a disappointing 27-20 loss to a struggling Texans team. There are plenty of reasons why New England has lost games this year: Cam Newton missing a start with COVID-19, significant injuries to the receiving corps and late-game missed opportunities, just to name a few.

Many analysts believe the Patriots are a better team than their record shows — Belichick doesn’t see it that way.

The long-time New England coach had this to say about the team’s record while making an appearance on OMF podcast Monday afternoon:

“Are we better than our record? Our record is our record.”

A 4-6 record marks the Patriots’ worst start in decades. After winning two games in a row coming into Sunday, they looked to be getting back on track. Unfortunately for New England fans though, a loss to Houston foiled their chances of returning to .500 football.

The loss came despite Newton playing his best game in a Patriots uniform so far. The former MVP threw for 365 yards and a touchdown, but the rest of his offense just couldn’t get it going. For a team that’s leaned heavily on power running this season, 86 total rushing yards just isn’t going to cut it.

Belichick and his struggling squad face a far tougher opponent next week when they take on the 6-4 Cardinals on Sunday.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.