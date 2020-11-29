Bill Belichick’s Reaction To Awful Penalty Call Is Going Viral

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was pretty furious with the officials during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

New England had a touchdown called back due to an extremely questionable – and, really, downright horrible – call in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

The Patriots were called for an illegal block during the touchdown return. The penalty was pretty awful.

“Somehow in the NFL rule book this is an illegal blindside block and a 15-yard penalty,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted.

Somehow in the NFL rule book this is an illegal blindside block and a 15-yard penalty. (🎥: @Nate_Tice) pic.twitter.com/6YtB25s5MP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 29, 2020

Belichick was not a happy man following the call.

“From the lip-reading department… Bill Belichick to official on the Anfernee Jennings penalty for a block on the punt return: ‘He’s about to make the [expletive] tackle!'” ESPN’s Mike Reiss tweeted.

Belichick actually went and had photos printed out of the play to show the officials that the call they made was incorrect.

“During the commercial break, Bill Belichick went and got the still photo’s of the punt return proceeded to call the referees over and let them know how badly they botched the blindside block call on punt return,” The Camera Guys tweeted.

Check it out:

During the commercial break, Bill Belichick went and got the still photo’s of the punt return proceeded to call the referees over and let them know how badly they botched the blindside block call on punt return pic.twitter.com/JqGqoMntPR — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 29, 2020

You know Belichick is furious when he’s taking things that far.

New England and Arizona are tied, 10-10, in the second half.