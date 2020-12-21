Bill Belichick Reveals If He’s Considering A Quarterback Change

Bill Belichick has made it clear throughout the 2020 regular season that Cam Newton is his starting quarterback. That might be changing over the season’s final two weeks, though.

The New England Patriots were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. New England lost to Miami, 22-12. The Patriots are now 6-8 on the season, eliminated from postseason contention.

Newton has not played well for most of the year, but he’s held on to his starting quarterback job. The Patriots could be making a change at the position moving forward.

Belichick revealed on Monday morning that he is at least considering a move at quarterback. When asked if backup Jarrett Stidham will get consideration for the job, Belichick replied:

“We’ll see.”

"We'll see," says Bill Belichick, when asked if he could envision giving Jarrett Stidham some playing time over the last two games. He says "team decisions" like that, at all positions, will be discussed in the coming days. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 21, 2020

Newton’s signing in New England was widely praised on social media, but the former MVP quarterback hasn’t delivered on the field. He’s thrown for 2,381 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Newton’s 44.9 QBR ranks 29th in the NFL.

Stidham, meanwhile, was viewed as the favorite to replace Tom Brady back in the spring. Perhaps it’s finally time for the Patriots to give the former Auburn Tigers quarterback an opportunity.

New England is set to finish the regular season against the Bills and the Jets.