Bill Belichick Reportedly Has 1 Main Concern With Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have yet to clear up their quarterback picture for the 2021 season and beyond.

New England started Cam Newton under center during the 2020 season. The former No. 1 overall pick signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in free agency. Newton played well to start the season, but mostly disappointed under center replacing Tom Brady.

While Newton’s future in New England is unclear, Bill Belichick has reportedly been praising the quarterback this offseason. However, Belichick does have one main concern with Newton.

“The only problem Belichick is concerned with is Newton’s arm strength, with Newton having suffered multiple shoulder injuries in the last five years. In 2019, Newton acknowledged on his YouTube channel that his injuries sapped his ability to throw downfield,” Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reports.

Newton has had major praise for Belichick lately, too.

“I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports,” Newton said this week during a podcast episode appearance on Brandon Marshall’s I Am Athlete. “He dope as sh—. He is a cool dude.”

The Patriots have multiple options at quarterback for 2021 and beyond, but it appears that Newton remains in consideration.