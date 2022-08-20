Bill Belichick Clarifies Matt Patricia's Role In Offense

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots walks on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

For the past few weeks, it has been reported that Matt Patricia is calling the offensive plays for the New England Patriots. Well, according to Bill Belichick, that's not entirely true.

Belichick told reporters Friday that Patricia is responsible for communicating with the quarterbacks. The play-calling duties, however, go through an entirely difference process.

“Communication with the quarterback, yeah,” Belichick said. “As far as calling the plays, there’s a whole ‘nother process on that.”

The Patriots knew that replacing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wouldn't be easy. He was running a successful unit for roughly a decade.

Patricia, who used to be the defensive coordinator for the Patriots, is now listed as a senior advisor and offensive line coach.

New England's offense has struggled during training camp, but there's still time for that unit to right the ship before Week 1.

In limited action Friday night, Mac Jones completed 4-of-8 pass attempts for 61 yards.

The Patriots will kick off their regular season schedule against the Miami Dolphins.