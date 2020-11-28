Bill Belichick’s Coaching Tree Is Getting Roasted Today

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history. His coaching tree, however, has been very hit or miss to put things lightly. Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is the latest former Belichick assistant to get the axe.

Many of Belichick’s top assistants have flamed out hard after leaving the New England Patriots. Charlie Weis and Romeo Crennel have both been very rough as head coaches, Weis at the college level and Crennel in the NFL, though he’s now at least stabilized the Houston Texans as interim head coach.

Crennel replaced another former Belichick disciple, Bill O’Brien, who was fired as head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans. Things fell apart on the field this year after four AFC South titles in five years. The team started 0-4 this year before O’Brien was fired, after an off-season that saw him make the baffling decision to trade away DeAndre Hopkins.

This afternoon, former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was fired as head coach of the Detroit Lions. He was 13-29-1 over two-plus seasons. Lions GM Bob Quinn was also fired. He was the Patriots’ director of pro scouting before taking over the Lions front office, and had been with the team from 2000-15 in a variety of roles before leaving for Detroit. Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was also fired this season. He was in the Pats front office from 2002-07 before taking over in Atlanta.

After the Lions news today, fans and others in the NFL community are having a ton of fun at Belichick’s expense.

Five people have been fired this NFL season: Head coaches: Matt Patricia, Bill O’Brien, Dan Quinn GMs: Bob Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff Four of the five came from the Patriots. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 28, 2020

The combined regular-season record for Bill Belichick former assistants as NFL head coaches is 208-296-1, a .413 win percentage. https://t.co/QAGqwZBo7D — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2020

Matt Patricia always felt to me like he had the "Born on third base and thinks he hit a triple" mentality. He got to where he was in coaching because Bill Belichick put him there, and yet he seemed to think he was some great football genius who was above being questioned. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 28, 2020

Of course, the tide may be starting to turn for the Bill Belichick coaching tree. Brian Flores (Patriots assistant, 2008-18) has the Miami Dolphins in AFC East contention, and way ahead of schedule in what looked like one of the deepest rebuilds in recent memory. Some liked him as Coach of the Year last year for having the Dolphins competitive down the stretch. He may win the award this year.

Joe Judge (Pats assistant 2012-19) took over a similar, if less drastic, rebuild with the New York Giants. This season has been rough overall, headlined by the season ending injury to Saquon Barkley, but the Giants have looked competitive over the last few weeks, with three wins and a +11 point differential in the last five games. The Giants are just a half-game out of the NFC East lead, and may be playing the best football of any of those teams.

Mike Vrabel never coached under Belichick, but he did play for him for eight years, and is more connected to the Patriots than O’Brien’s Texans, which he technically branches off of. He’s 25-17 and reached the AFC Championship with the Tennessee Titans last year.

The jury is still out on Flores and Judge overall, but they’ll be bucking a serious trend if they succeed. The records don’t lie: Bill Belichick’s assistants have historically made pretty bad head coaches.