Bill Belichick Has A Telling Comment On QB Cam Newton

Bill Belichick made it clear on Monday morning that the New England Patriots will announce their starting quarterback when they think it’s appropriate.

“When we’re ready to do it, we’ll do it,” Belichick told reporters.

However, it will come as a major surprise if anyone but Cam Newton is under center for the Week 1 season opener. That sentiment rings especially true following Belichick’s latest comment.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach is a massive fan of Newton’s work ethic.

“I can see why he had the kind of success he had at Auburn and Carolina,” Belichick said on Sirius XM today. “Talking to people who were with him there, the things they said about him at Auburn and at Carolina from a decade ago or two to three years ago or even last year, it’s all the same, and it showed up here: He’s an extremely hard worker. Nobody works harder than Cam does. He’s here early, he stays late and he works very hard. Some players like to work on things they’re good at, like if you’re strong on the bench press you just throw more weight on the bench. But Cam works on things he’s not at good at and tries to improve on a daily basis and that’s something I really respect about him. That’s not easy for players or really any of us to do. We’ll get something we’re not really good at or it’s not our strength and you spend extra time on it, when our natural tendency is to do things we’re good at. So he works extremely hard in all areas.”

"Nobody works harder than @CameronNewton." Needless to say, @Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been pleased with his new quarterback.#GoPats | #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/f00oXOOHoS — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 31, 2020

That’s quite a compliment from arguably the greatest head coach in football history.

New England is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.