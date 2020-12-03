Bill Belichick Comments On Cam Newton’s Injury

Aside from his positive test result earlier this year, Cam Newton has stayed injury free with the Patriots this year. But he appeared on the injury report today for the first time in his tenure with the team, an issue Bill Belichick addressed today.

Speaking to the media, Belichick noted that Newton was on the injury report with an abdomen injury. But as usual, he was quiet about the extent or how it might affect anything on the field. Belichick pledged to offer updates and make adjustments to the game plan where needed.

“We’ll update it throughout the week here,” Belichick said. “Depending on how it goes, if there’s an adjustment we need to make, we’ll make it.”

Cam Newton has missed only one game this season, and it wasn’t even injury related. He’s 5-5 as a starter with four TD passes, nine TDs rushing, and nine interceptions.

Belichick asked about Cam Newton's status for Sunday. "We'll update it throughout the week here, and depending on how it goes, if there's an adjustment we need to make, we'll make it." pic.twitter.com/ASiRSrEu1M — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 3, 2020

The Patriots are about to begin a lengthy road trip that will have them traveling all across the country for the next three weeks.

They play the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams in Weeks 13 and 14. Then they go cross country once more to play the rival Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

After that they finish up with home AFC East games against the Bills and Jets.

Suffice it to say, the Patriots will need Newton in top shape to stay in the playoff race.

Would an injury to Cam Newton derail their playoff chances?