The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft played out perfectly for the New England Patriots, as they were able to take Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick.

Jones was projected to go third overall to the San Francisco 49ers, but they decided to select North Dakota State product Trey Lance instead.

While the expectation in New England is that Jones will eventually be the team’s starting quarterback, Bill Belichick revealed his plans for the 2021 season. And no, they don’t currently involve Jones starting.

“Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick told reporters. “Whatever time Jarrett or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, then we’ll see how that goes.”

It’s interesting that Belichick mentioned Stidham during his press conference. Clearly he’s not ready to give up on the Auburn product.

Even though Cam Newton is going to be listed as the starter for the Patriots this year, Jones has the talent to beat him out for the job.

During his final season at Alabama, Jones completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. It was one of the best seasons we’ve seen from a quarterback at the collegiate level.

There will certainly be an adjustment period for Jones, but it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if he’s starting games for the Patriots later this year.