Bill Belichick Comments On The Job Adam Gase Has Done

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase hasn’t received many compliments this season, but Bill Belichick seems to be a fan of his work.

After an 0-13 start to the season, New York has won back-to-back games over playoff-caliber opponents. It most likely won’t be enough to save Gase’s job, but those wins are clear signs of improvement.

With the Jets set to face the Patriots in the regular season finale, Belichick shared his thoughts on Gase’s performance this year.

Gase has been highly criticized in his second season with the Jets, but Belichick thinks his division rival has done an “outstanding job” given the circumstances.

“I think Adam’s done a great job this year of continuing to improve the team with coaching, and as usual, his excellent game-planning and play-calling are problems for the defense,” Belichick said, via SNY. “This is a team that’s gotten better. How many guys are on some kind of injured list? It must be 20. It’s a long list, but they continue to plug guys in there and play very competitively in all three phases of the game. They’ve gotten a good level of play here in the second half of the season from a lot of guys defensively, especially along the front seven, and they’ve been productive offensively, running the ball, throwing the ball with different quarterbacks, with Joe [Flacco] and with Sam [Darnold]. They’ve both played well, and again, this offense is well-designed and well-called.

The Patriots beat the Jets in their first meeting this year due to a game-winning field goal from Nick Folk.

Although the oddsmakers are favoring New England in this second meeting, New York is actually playing better football lately.

Like we said before, a winning streak this late in the season might not save Gase’s job. However, it would be a confidence-builder for the young guys on the roster.

Kickoff for the Jets-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.