Bill Belichick Comments On The Patriots’ QB Situation

For the first time in nearly 20 years, there are questions as to who the New England Patriots’ starting QB is.

But while we may have our doubts about the signal callers on New England’s roster, head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t. Or at least, that’s what he’s telling the media.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Belichick appeared quite content with his current crop of QBs. He said that he’ll be working his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to work out the starter through competition.

If the season started today, Belichick would be choosing between journeyman Brian Hoyer and second-year Jarrett Stidham. Of the two, Hoyer is by far the more experienced.

Hoyer has appeared in 23 games for New England in two prior stints with the team. He has 38 starts and a 16-22 record spread out over six other teams.

Via ProFootballTalk:

“Well, we’ve spent quite a bit of time with both Brian and Stid,” Belichick said. “I think we have a pretty good – [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and myself – certainly have a pretty good feel for both those players. The circumstances will be different this year, and we’ll see how everything plays out. But again, to start with, I think the main thing is to give everyone a chance to compete, to get people comfortable with the position and the skills that they’re playing, the communication that’s involved…”

However, Belichick stopped short of making any predictions or indicating who the starter might be going into camp.

“…We’ll evaluate the players as we get an opportunity to evaluate them. So, right now, the spring will be about teaching the best that we can. At whatever point we get a chance to get on the field and participate and play, then that’s what we’ll do. But, not sure exactly how that’s going to go. Once we figure it out, then we’ll work from there.”

While this isn’t the first time Belichick has been without Brady at the start of a season, it is the first where there’s no plan for his return.

