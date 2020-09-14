Bill Belichick Comments On Tom Brady After Sunday’s Game

For the first time in decades, Tom Brady wasn’t a member of the Patriots’ organization on Sunday. But the New England train continued to roll on for Bill Belichick.

It was a wild off-season in Foxborough. In the midst of rumors indicating growing frustrations between Brady and Belichick, No. 12 opted to leave New England for Tampa Bay. In the meantime, Belichick went out and signed Cam Newton.

Newton shined in his Patriots’ debut, completing 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards and ran the ball 15 times for 75 yards and two scores. The Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 21-11. Despite Newton’s impressive Pats’ debut, Belichick couldn’t avoid questions about Brady on Monday morning.

Belichick discussed Brady and how the team managed to give him help for his 20 years in New England. He admitted the Patriots have always been committed to giving Brady all the help he needs.

“We always try to do what’s best for the team to win. Everything we’ve done for the last 20 years, and rightfully so, was for Tom Brady,” Belichick said during a Monday Zoom call, via 247Sports. “Everything was dedicated to him other than the games he didn’t play in. Like when (Matt) Cassel played or Jimmy (Garoppolo) and then Jacoby (Brissett) when Brady was suspended. There were times when we had to plan differently, but when your starting quarterback has things that he’s good at or things that you can take advantage of then I think you try to take advantage of them.”

One of the major rumors regarding Tom Brady’s eventual frustration with New England and Bill Belichick was the organization’s lack of effort to provide Brady the offensive help he needed.

Luckily, he doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. He has plenty of weapons to work with in Tampa Bay. But an improved supporting cast couldn’t help him overcome the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

As for the Patriots, they’re moving forward with Newton after a 1-0 start to the 2020 season.