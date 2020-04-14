Bill Belichick Has Comparison For The Patriots’ QB Situation

For the first time since 1999, Tom Brady is not on the New England Patriots roster. Bill Belichick will face his greatest challenge as a head coach trying to replace Brady this season.

Right now, unproven second-year pro Jarrett Stidham is New England’s starting quarterback. Stylistically, he’s a much different quarterback than Brady, and he doesn’t possess a fraction of the legendary QBs experience.

If there is one thing Patriots fans could take comfort in though, it is Belichick’s ability to adjust. He’s done so in the past at QB, most recently with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett when Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season.

Most famously, Belichick adapted on the fly in 2008, when Brady suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1. Untested backup Matt Cassel stepped in and performed well, helping the Patriots finish the regular season with an 11-5 record.

In fact, Belichick told the Boston Herald that 2008 is a reasonable comparison for the Patriots’ current quarterback situation.

“Cassel (in 2008) would be a good example,” Belichick said. “We geared everything toward what would be best for him, just like we always geared everything toward what was best for Tom to help our offense there. So I don’t really see that changing.”

Backing up Stidham will be veteran Brian Hoyer, no stranger to the Patriots organization. Hoyer is now in his third stint with the team.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots will target a quarterback in next week’s NFL Draft. For right now, it looks like Stidham or bust in 2020.