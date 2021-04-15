Bill Belichick Describes What Matt Patricia Has Been Doing

After being let go by the Detroit Lions midway through last season, Matt Patricia resurfaced on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England.

Patricia made his NFL bones as an assistant coach with the Patriots from 2004-17. He was the team’s defensive coordinator for the final six seasons of that stint, and has now returned as an assistant to the head coach.

In his new role, Patricia has been involved in free agency, where the Patriots were uncharacteristically aggressive.

He’s also apparently been instrumental in the team’s approach to the 2021 NFL Draft, among other things.

“We’ve accumulated a lot of information,” Belichick told reporters today regarding the upcoming draft. “Matt has rejoined us and been heavily involved in the process.”

It is interesting that Belichick has chosen to involve Patricia more in personnel than in coaching, at least as of now.

However, perhaps he and Patricia feel that is where he must show his worth in order to have an opportunity to be an NFL head coach again.

