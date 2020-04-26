Bill Belichick Comments On His Dog’s Star Turn During The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots didn’t draft until the second round. When they did though, a new star was born: Bill Belichick’s dog Nike.

When the Pats’ first pick of the draft—Division II Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger—was made, Belichick wasn’t in his seat in his homemade war room. His dog was sitting in his chair as the ABC/ESPN/NFL Network cameras pan. It was an instant viral moment.

During a virtual media session today, Belichick was asked about the little stunt. Obviously, pulling a joke like that was a bit out of character for the stern Pats GM and coach. He said that his girlfriend Linda Holliday set the moment up.

“Linda did a great job with Nike,” he said, according to NESN’s Meredith Gorman. “As you can see, he’s very personable and friendly and gets a lot of attention. So I’ll give her kudos on that one.”

@MikeReiss asked Bill Belichick for a 40 time on his dog Nike: “He’s fast. Not as fast as the rabbits he’s chasing…..but he’s fast.” Credited his longtime girlfriend @LindaH_Official with the idea. #Patriots #WBZ @wbz #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/gZk70p01wL — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 26, 2020

The Pats wound up taking 10 players during the 2020 NFL Draft. The team took four defensive players, three offensive linemen, two tight ends, and a kicker.

It probably wasn’t the most exciting draft we’ve seen from Bill Belichick, Nike the dog aside, but I wouldn’t bet against the majority of those guys pan out.

