The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Comments On His Dog’s Star Turn During The NFL Draft

Bill Belichick NFL Draft room occupied by his dog Nike.ESPN

The New England Patriots didn’t draft until the second round. When they did though, a new star was born: Bill Belichick’s dog Nike.

When the Pats’ first pick of the draft—Division II Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger—was made, Belichick wasn’t in his seat in his homemade war room. His dog was sitting in his chair as the ABC/ESPN/NFL Network cameras pan. It was an instant viral moment.

During a virtual media session today, Belichick was asked about the little stunt. Obviously, pulling a joke like that was a bit out of character for the stern Pats GM and coach. He said that his girlfriend Linda Holliday set the moment up.

“Linda did a great job with Nike,” he said, according to NESN’s Meredith Gorman. “As you can see, he’s very personable and friendly and gets a lot of attention. So I’ll give her kudos on that one.”

The Pats wound up taking 10 players during the 2020 NFL Draft. The team took four defensive players, three  offensive linemen, two tight ends, and a kicker.

It probably wasn’t the most exciting draft we’ve seen from Bill Belichick, Nike the dog aside, but I wouldn’t bet against the majority of those guys pan out.

[Dan Roche]

Reader Interactions


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.