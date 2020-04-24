Bill Belichick’s Dog The Star Of NFL Draft’s 2nd Round

Bill Belichick had a very unconventional first pick of the New England Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft. Not only did he select a Division II player, but it looks like his dog is driving the ship for the time being.

The Patriots traded out of round one last night. They did have an early pick during the second round tonight, selection No. 37 overall. Belichick used it on Lenoir-Rhyne star Kyle Dugger.

As a senior, Dugger won the Cliff Harris Award, given to the best small school defensive player. The Division II star was a dynamic safety and punt returner for the Bears. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, and recorded a 42-inch vertical.

If he turns into a star at the NFL level, you may have this very good boy to thank. Belichick wasn’t in his seat when the pick was announced. He was replaced by a dog, who has obviously gone very viral.

THE PATRIOTS DYNASTY IS OVER

BRADY IS GONE

GRONK IS GONE

There are probably less effective NFL general managers out there. This somehow overshadowed the Patriots going with a Division II player with their first pick.

That won’t be the only pick Bill Belichick and his pooch will have to make tonight. The Patriots are set to pick five times total over the second and third rounds tonight.

