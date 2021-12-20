Bill Belichick Explains Controversial FG Decision From Saturday

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick still thinks kicking a field goal was the right call against the Colts on Saturday in the fourth quarter.

New England was down 20-7 and faced fourth-and-goal from the seven-yard-line and Belichick made a two-possession game…a two-possession game with that decision.

“I didn’t feel great about converting fourth-and-goal from the 7,” Belichick explained this morning, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I didn’t think in that game situation, it would have been the best decision.”

“I didn’t feel great about converting fourth-and-goal from the 7. I didn’t think in that game situation, it would have been the best decision.” — Bill Belichick on kicking a FG with 9 minutes remaining to cut it to 20-10 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2021

New England ended up losing 27-17 at the end of the game to drop to 9-5, but that was a decision that had a lot of the NFL world talking on social media.

Going conservative and only cutting the lead down to 10 still means that you need two scores to tie the game. If Belichick had gone for it, his team could’ve been down one score after that if they got it.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones struggled throughout and had his worst performance in a few weeks. He finished with 299 yards and two touchdown passes, but also threw two brutal interceptions.

The Patriots’ next game will be against the Bills on Dec. 26 which will likely be for the division. Whoever wins that game will be in the driver’s seat down the stretch.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.