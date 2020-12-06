Look: Newspaper’s Bill Belichick Column Is Going Viral

A newspaper columnist’s bold suggestion for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is going viral on social media.

Belichick is a football coach. By all accounts, that’s all the legendary head coach wants to be.

A newspaper columnist for the Lowell Sun has a different suggestion, though. Peter Lowell is suggesting that Belichick gets nominated for the U.S. Senate.

Seriously.

In the event of Sen. Elizabeth Warren joining President Joe Biden’s cabinet, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will have to appoint someone on an interim basis. The columnist is suggesting that person be Belichick.

“Gov. Charlie Baker — pending an opening — ought to appoint New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick to the U.S. Senate.”

It’s a real idea, somehow.

Coach Belichick comes to mind as a worthy replacement because he is one of the few well-known public figures to urge the U.S. to act against increasingly dictatorial Turkey, as well as Azerbaijan, for their recent attack on Armenia.

So, it’s not just about Belichick’s football success. Still, it has a fat chance of happening.

If Warren resigns from U.S. Senate, Baker should appoint Bill Belichick to replace her https://t.co/urrf6lPsMB — The Lowell Sun (@LowellSunNews) December 4, 2020

Back on the football field, Belichick and the Patriots are getting ready to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Kickoff between New England and Los Angeles is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.