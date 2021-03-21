Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe His Big Free Agency

No NFL franchise has been more active in free agency this offseason than the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick’s team, which is coming off a disappointing 2020 season, was extremely aggressive to start free agency. The AFC East franchise made several big moves, including the re-signing of quarterback Cam Newton, at the start of their offseason.

The Patriots signed players like tight end Hunter Henry, tight end Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matt Judon, among other players. In total, New England has signed 12 new players to its roster.

Belichick used one word to describe his reaction to the team’s big free agency: Excited.

“We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year,” Belichick said in a statement. “Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”

The Patriots’ players are excited, too.

Julian Edelman took to Twitter to react to the moves, specifically at tight end.

The Patriots missed out on the playoffs in 2020, having to watch Tom Brady lead his new team to a Super Bowl.

Belichick and Co. appear extremely motivated to make that change in 2021.