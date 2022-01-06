Bill Belichick Gave Patriots Players A Special Speech Today

The New England Patriots play the Miami Dolphins this weekend with a shot at the AFC East title potentially on the line. But with snow in the forecast and likely to make an impact, Bill Belichick gave a speech to his players.

According to reports, Belichick met with his players and told them that they must not let the weather get in the way of them practicing or playing on Sunday. Per Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Belichick said he “doesn’t care” how players get to practice. Their tardiness will not be tolerated.

“He’s mentioned that he doesn’t care,” McCourty said, via USA Today. “Don’t call and say your car got stuck. I think everyone knows there are two hotels up here at Patriot Place, so stay there for the night. Find a way.”

“If you’ve been here for a week or two weeks you kind of get that, ‘This guy Bill that talks every day in the morning meeting, he doesn’t play,'” McCourty said. “So not much needs to be said about being here on time and being ready to work.”

Sounds like Bill Belichick addressed the team about the snow coming Friday. "He gave us the snow speech, and I don't want to be that guy." -Davon Godchaux — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 6, 2022

Bill Belichick has always been very precise with how he wants his players to play. Much like the late-great Vince Lombardi, he gets rid of almost anyone who doesn’t play the way he wants.

That method has helped Belichick to six Super Bowl titles in New England and success in many of his previous stops as a head coach and an assistant.

The Patriots don’t control their own destiny in the AFC East title race. But they’re back in the playoffs for the first time in the post-Tom Brady era.

And no snow is going to slow them now.