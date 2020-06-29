Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Linda Holliday, Welcomes Cam Newton

The New England Patriots officially have a new quarterback.

Cam Newton, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on Sunday night. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback had been a free agent since mid-March. Now, the 2015 NFL MVP will join Bill Belichick and Co. in New England.

Belichick has spoken very highly of Newton in the past. In 2017, he called the quarterback “public enemy No. 1” when it comes to dual-threat QBs.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said of Newton in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

Patriots fans are certainly pumped with the news. Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, posted a welcome message for Newton on Instagram.

“Welcome to the New England Patriots @cameron1newton! Let’s Go!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

It’s been a unique offseason for the Belichick clan (and the rest of the NFL) but it’ll soon be time to get back to work. Training camp is scheduled to begin in late July.

The Patriots are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Miami.

Will Cam Newton be the man under center for New England in Week 1?