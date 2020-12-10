Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Heartwarming Move

Bill Belichick is currently preparing for a Thursday night football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots are coming off a road win over the Chargers. New England blew out Los Angeles’ AFC team, 45-0, last Sunday.

Belichick’s team stayed out in California on the short week, preparing for tonight’s game against the Rams.

“It’s almost like having a home game,” Belichick said, noting that the Patriots didn’t have to travel this week.

The Rams – and specifically defensive lineman Aaron Donald – will be a very tough test, though.

“He’s very quick, he’s very explosive and he’s instinctive,” Belichick said of Donald. “He’s just a good football player. He recognizes things quickly and is able to quickly take advantage of leverage opportunities that are created in line and can quickly get to them.”

While football is his focus this week, Belichick has still managed some time for love. His girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a heartwarming message on her Instagram Story.

Linda Holliday confirms Bill Belichick is romantic. pic.twitter.com/d02zwuwhH9 — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) December 8, 2020

Well done, coach.

The Patriots and the Rams, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night. New England is seeking to move above the .500 mark.

The game will be televised on FOX.