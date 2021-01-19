Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, Linda Holliday, Comments On Tom Brady

The Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate is alive and well, thanks in part to a move made by the head coach’s long-time girlfriend earlier this week.

Linda Holliday, who’s been in a relationship with Belichick since 2007, got involved in a social media exchange on one of her recent Instagram posts. A user commented “too bad Bill let Tom go” on Holliday’s unrelated photo, prompting her to come back with a response of her own.

“And you have all the answers evidently?” Holliday said in response to an Instagram comment. “Tom didn’t score last night … not once! Defense won that game. Were you even watching? [On the other hand] – I’m happy for Tom’s career! Why can’t you be?”

First, it’s important to point out that Holliday’s comment isn’t completely accurate. Brady connected with Buccaneers wide receivers for three touchdowns in Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Saints. Although the defense remained the strength of the team in the victory, the 43-year-old quarterback looked sharp.

However, Holliday showed that the Bill vs. Tom debate is starting to grow stale from her perspective.

Bill Belichick's long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday made this comment on IG when a fan correctly said Belichick drove @TomBrady away. Seems like there is some unhappiness there. She's also wrong, Brady had 3 TDs, 0 INTs vs #Saints and had nearly 400 yards vs #WFT a week prior pic.twitter.com/X8HtfOjbnO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2021

Of course, to make matters worse for Holliday and Belichick, Brady earned a trip to his 14th conference championship game with last weekend’s win. The NFC title bout will be the 43-year-old’s first appearance without the Patriots head coach.

Meanwhile, Belichick’s New England team had its worst season in 20 years without Brady at the helm. Although the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach was dealt a tough hand, the performance only added more ammunition for defenders of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

The comment on Holliday’s Instagram pictures probably wasn’t the first, but it certainly won’t be the last that takes a swing at the Patriots for letting their star walk. Unless Belichick can turn things around in New England quickly, his girlfriend may be the target of Tom Brady fans everywhere.