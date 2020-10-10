Bill Belichick Gives Saturday Update On Cam Newton

One week ago today, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Although there had already been cases of the virus around the NFL, Newton’s name was easily the biggest. A starting quarterback in the NFL hadn’t tested positive until Newton did.

Soon after Newton’s diagnosis, the NFL moved the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs from Sunday afternoon to Monday night. Brian Hoyer got the start at quarterback in place of Newton.

Now a week later, the star quarterback has not been cleared to practice with his team. According to Patriots insider Mike Reiss, head coach Bill Belichick said he doesn’t anticipate Newton practicing on Saturday.

Bill Belichick says he doesn't anticipate Cam Newton practicing today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 10, 2020

Once again, the NFL moved the Patriots game from Sunday afternoon to Monday. This time, New England will face off against the Denver Broncos on Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

However, there remains a major question: who will be the team’s starting quarterback? Newton has been a part of zoom meetings with the team, so he’s been getting mental reps at least.

If Newton is cleared by the league to play, there is no question Belichick will turn to the former league MVP. Given how his replacements played against the Chiefs last Monday night, no one could blame him.

If Newton isn’t cleared, though, a report suggested Jarrett Stidham will get the start over Brian Hoyer.