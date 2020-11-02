Bill Belichick Gives Surprising Take On The New York Jets

With the way his Patriots team is playing, Bill Belichick is hardly in a position to take any opponent lightly – except the New York Jets.

On Monday, Belichick spoke about the 0-8 Jets ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown. As always, it’s hard to tell when the Patriots head coach is being serious or not, but he had some interesting words about the team he hates more than any.

“They’re a lot better than they were last year,” Belichick said. Given that the Jets were equally winless in their first meeting last year, maybe he evaluates them differently than we do.

At 0-8 on the season, the Jets have scored just 94 points all season. They have not scored a touchdown in their last seven quarters, and have allowed at least 30 points five times.

Bill Belichick on the 0-8 Jets: "They’re a lot better than they were last year." #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 2, 2020

On paper, the Jets are the perfect team for Belichick and the Patriots to get back on track against. New England are on the four-game losing streak in no small part due to Cam Newton’s recent poor play.

But despite their struggles, the Patriots are still playing far better in their losses than the Jets are in theirs. There’s also the little matter of the Patriots having a much better head coach. No team in their right mind would pick Adam Gase to outcoach Bill Belichick in any game.

That said, Gase did manage to beat Belichick twice in his three years with the Dolphins. Most famously, they won in 2018 on the Miami Miracle.

But Gase and the Jets will need a handful of miracles or more to beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

More likely, Gase and the Jets will be seeing ghosts again…