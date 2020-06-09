Bill Belichick Reportedly Had A Special Guest Speaker On Friday

Bill Belichick isn’t a man of many words, but he does take action when he needs to. It appears the head coach of the New England Patriots did just that on Friday.

Sports teams all around the world are doing their part to bring awareness to social injustice and systemic racism in America. Though there wasn’t a huge statement from Belichick about these issues, the six-time Super Bowl champion brought in a guest speaker to address the team.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Patriots had Rahsaan Hall join the team’s video chat meeting to discuss racism in this country. Hall is the director of the racial justice program at the ACLU of Massachusetts.

This meeting allowed any player on New England’s roster to speak their mind on this topic. In a way an exercise of this sort could help build chemistry in the locker room.

Here’s what Breer had to say about the meeting, via Sports Illustrated:

Those I spoke with said that Hall was excellent, and spoke in great depth on the subject. And the theme of the session makes sense, given how Belichick has always used history to educate his teams. Also, there was a level of comfort there already, since the Patriots and Hall have worked together, with Hall having addressed the New England rookies during last June’s rookie transition program.

Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater thanked Belichick for allowing this meeting to take place.

The Patriots recently ended their virtual offseason program, so Belichick will give his players the next month to prepare for training camp which begins in July.

When the Patriots return to practice next month, the entire team should all be on the same page due to its special meeting from last week.