Bill Belichick Had Blunt Response To Cam Newton Fumble Question

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots had a chance to upset the Buffalo Bills and stay in the playoff hunt this weekend. But the former NFL MVP coughed up a costly fumble which allowed Buffalo to hand on for the win.

The Patriots offense found themselves in the red-zone with just over 30 seconds remaining trailing by three points. New England at least was going to have a chance to tie the score and send the game to overtime. But the Bills defense had other plans.

On a designed quarterback run with just over 30 seconds left, Newton coughed up the costliest fumble. To make matters worse, replay shows the Patriots quarterback simply wasn’t holding onto the ball as securely as he should have.

A reporter asked Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about the play after Sunday’s game. Belichick had a blunt response, as expected.

Belichick was asked how he felt after Cam Newton's fumble. "How do you think we felt?" — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 1, 2020

It’s a bad question to begin with. What else was Bill Belichick supposed to say?

Cam Newton played well on Sunday, limiting mistakes and managing the offense well. That is, up until the final moments of the game. Some Pats fans are calling for Belichick to make a quarterback change following Sunday’s result.

For now, Belichick is sticking with Newton. But the leash is as short as it’s been so far. Backup Jarrett Stidham is waiting in the shadows for an opportunity.