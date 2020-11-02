The New England Patriots are 2-5 on the season – their worst start to a season since Bill Belichick’s first year with the team. But Belichick has decided to be brutally honest with how the team’s roster has turned out this year.

Speaking to WEEI, Belichick lamented the state of his roster due to their cap situation. He explained that the team “sold out,” or went for broke between 2014 and 2019 when they went to four Super Bowls and won three.

“I mean, look, we paid Cam Newton $1 million. It’s obvious that we didn’t have any money,” Belichick said. “It’s nobody’s fault. That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out. We won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth and played in an AFC Championship Game.”

That’s a rather strange comment from Belichick considering what we understand about their cap situation. According to OverTheCap, New England has over $22 million in cap space – top ten in the league and more than enough to get some reinforcements. But the numbers we have aren’t the same as the numbers the teams have.

Nevertheless, it feels like an acknowledgement that the season is either over or almost over.

The last two times the Patriots suffered through a four-game losing streak under Bill Belichick were 2000 and 2002. The Patriots missed the playoffs both times with 5-11 and 9-7 records respectively.

Fortunately for Belichick and his team, they’re slated to play the hapless New York Jets in Week 9. If there’s one team he can get back on track against, it’s the worst version of his most hated former team.

But things will get considerably harder after Week 9. With their bye already passed, the Patriots will have no rest with games still to go against the Ravens, Texans, Cardinals, Chargers, Rams, Dolphins and Bills before their finale against the Jets.

Will Bill Belichick get his team back on track this week?